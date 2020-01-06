Mayor’s 2020 inaugural set for Jan. 7 at The Rex, Saturday’s inaugural ball tix sold out

MANCHESTER, NH — Details of Mayor Joyce Craig’s inauguration are below.

Craig will take her second oath of office as Mayor of Manchester on Tuesday, January 7 at the Rex Theatre, located at 23 Amherst St. The inaugural ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and will include the swearing-in of aldermen and members of the board of school committee. John Clayton, Executive Director of the Manchester Historic Society will act as the master of ceremonies. The inaugural ceremony is free, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Welcome Remarks – John Clayton, Master of Ceremonies

Processional – Central High School Jazz Combo, led by Director Ed Doyle

Posting of Colors – Manchester Fire Department and Manchester Police Department

National Anthem – students from the Boys and Girls Club

Pledge of Allegiance – students from Girls at Work

Invocation – Rev. Deacon Edward P. Munz, D. Min., St. Catherine of Siena

Oaths of Office (Aldermen and School Committee) – Matthew Normand, City Clerk

Oath of Office (Mayor) – Michael Craig

Mayor’s Introduction – Congressman Chris Pappas

Benediction – Rabbi Beth D. Davidson, Temple Adath Yeshurun

Greeters and Ushers – City Year Corps Members

Following the inauguration, Mayor Craig will preside over meetings of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Board of School Committee in the Aldermanic Chambers at City Hall, located at 1 City Hall Plaza.

Following the meetings, Mayor Craig will then host an open house from 3 – 5 p.m., encouraging the public to visit the Mayor’s Office and the Aldermanic Chambers on the third floor of City Hall.

In addition, Mayor Craig’s Inaugural Committee will host an Inaugural Ball on Saturday, January 11 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester, located at 700 Elm St. The committee will be co-chaired by Representative Mary Heath, Elizabeth Hitchcock and Patricia Lynott, all of Manchester. This event is sold out.

Liz Purdy will serve as a senior advisor to the Inaugural Committee. Purdy has experience running Gubernatorial Inaugural activities for both Governor John Lynch and Senator Maggie Hassan.

To keep the public informed about inaugural activities, Mayor Craig has launched the website, www.craiginaugural.com, where individuals can also purchase tickets for the Inaugural Ball. A portion of the proceeds from each $75 ticket will benefit Waypoint’s homeless youth program.