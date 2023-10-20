Mayoral finalists hold cordial Chamber of Commerce debate

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Politics doesn’t always have to be nasty.

Although Thursday’s Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Debate was sponsored by Eversource, Bellwether Community Credit Union and Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, moderator Scott Spradling joked that it could have been sponsored by the Hallmark Channel given the cordiality between candidates Kevin Cavanaugh and Jay Ruais.

Disagreements between the two candidates were few and far between in the approximately hour-long event, perhaps most notably around the issue of commuter rail. Cavanaugh stated that commuter rail will be one of the key factors in retaining young professionals in the city and chastised state officials for withdrawing funding relating to planning possible commuter rail expansion into Nashua and Manchester from Massachusetts. Ruais said that he understood the why, but not the how, stating that the commuter rail plan would cost $800 million overall and cost Manchester $17 million, a cost that may not be beneficial for the city given concerns that the program may not be able to support itself financially.

The other point of difference from the debate came on the topic of the Manchester School District’s facilities plan. Here, Ruais also understood the why but not the how, stating that the cost of renovating or rehabilitating multiple public schools in the city could be prohibitive regarding debt servicing. He added that further study is needed on whether smaller renovations could be made instead to update older schools. In contrast, Cavanaugh noted that Nashua is currently building multiple new schools and investment in schools is vital to attract new residents and businesses, especially when the average public school age is approximately 75 years old.

While those were the only two sources of disagreement during the discussion, other areas focused on different paths to the same goal.

When it comes to attracting new businesses, Cavanaugh felt that expansion of the Manchester Economic Development Office was the key task while Ruais felt that increasing foot traffic downtown by creating cleaner and more inviting streets was vital along with workforce development programs and a greater focus on affordable housing.

On homelessness, Ruais said strengthening of existing ordinances and expansion of housing availability and more communication with non-profit partners was the path to addressing the issue. Cavanaugh noted the $3.8 million voted on by the Aldermen earlier this week as proof that the city is already addressing housing concerns.

Cavanaugh also cited the recent hiring of 33 new police officers and the Shotspotter system regarding public safety while Ruais stressed the need for more advocacy on reforming the state’s bail laws in Concord.

However, on many items both men had nearly identical responses. Both candidates praised Ted Kitchens for his work directing Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. They also stated that they prefer data-driven processes in decision-making. Both men were reticent to raise taxes, with Ruais stating he would not support budgets over the tax cap, and they both reiterated that they are willing to work with or talk with anyone who can help them help Manchester, including with whoever becomes the state’s next governor.

“I think I could have a good working relationship where you pick up the phone (with the governor) if there are concerns,” said Ruais. “For me, the idea of setting up a working relationship is better than sending a press release or holding a press conference where you’re negative all the time.”

“I’ll stand by my record as a state senator working with all people. We might have disagreed on issues, but I hate divisiveness in politics,” said Cavanaugh. “We can have a difference of opinions.”