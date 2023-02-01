Mayor testifies in Concord: ‘Changes made in the name of bail reform in 2018 have had negative consequences in Manchester’

CONCORD, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig on Wednesday testified before the New Hampshire Senate Judiciary Committee in support of SB252, relative to the release of a defendant pending trial.

“As mayor of the largest city in the state, the safety of our residents and visitors is my number one priority,” said Craig in her testimony. “I work closely with the men and women of the Manchester Police Department in preventing and addressing crime in our community. While well-intentioned, the statutory changes made in the name of bail reform in 2018 have had negative consequences in Manchester.”

SB252 is a bipartisan bill that would require individuals who are charged with homicide, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, domestic violence, aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, stalking, trafficking in persons, robbery, possession, manufacture, or distribution of child sexual abuse, or computer pornography and child exploitation be detained pending an arraignment before the court.

The court, rather than a bail commissioner, may then order the accused to be detained pending trial if the court determines by clear and convincing evidence that release of the person is a danger to the public or themselves. If the court does not find by clear and convincing evidence that the person must be detained, the court shall order the person released pursuant to statute.

“Regardless of pretrial services, violent offenders and those posing a risk to harm members of our community should not be released on personal recognizance,” Mayor Craig added. “This bill will ensure that a Judge is able to make a well-informed bail term assessment with all necessary information available.”

Read the text of the bipartisan bill here.