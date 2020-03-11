Mayor shares accomplishments and expectations at State of City address

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Continuing the annual tradition, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig delivered the 2020 State of the City Address on Wednesday at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

In her speech, Craig highlighted achievements made over the past year in local schools, environmental sustainability and public safety.

She also discussed other efforts the city is taking to address transportation infrastructure, cultural diversity and upcoming quality-of-life improvements such as proposed pickleball courts at Prout Park and a new skateboarding half pike at Rock Rimmon Park.

“There’s no doubt Manchester has made tremendous progress over the past two years,” said Craig. “We’re strengthening our schools to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed. We’re strengthening our economy to help our businesses thrive. We’re strengthening our community to provide a better future for our residents. The state of our city is strong, and our future is bright.”

Craig also participated in a question and answer period on topics such as bringing professional hockey back to Manchester, domestic violence, the city’s budget and efforts to force doorways facilities elsewhere in the state to stay open 24/7.

She also elaborated on the spirit of Manchester, which she saw firsthand while campaigning last fall.

“When you knock on doors and talk to people you might not know, you don’t know what to expect. I was blown away by how much so many people love this city. They love Manchester,” she said. “I think that’s what makes us so unique. We have a community that is passionate about the city, that wants to participate and make our city better, that knows we have our challenges but says ‘I’m staying here, how do we get through this? What can I do to help?’.”

Manchester Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Skelton agreed with Joyce’s statements on the strengths and opportunities within the city as well as its spirit.

“It’s exciting when the both the business community and our civic leadership share the same goals and are working collaboratively,” he said “I think Manchester has a unique identity or DNA that is always going to fight for itself and make itself better. I think that goes to our roots and our history as a community that has had mill closures and other dark times, but has been called the city that will never die.”

A full transcript of the mayor’s speech can be found on the city’s website. Video of the event can be found on the mayor’s Facebook page.