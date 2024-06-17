Mayor Ruais announces Ward 7, 12 Town Halls

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Office of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has announced two Town Hall meetings with the mayor this week.

The first Town Hall will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. for Ward 7 residents, hosted at the Manchester Fire Department Station Seven (679 Somerville St.)

On Thursday, the mayor will then head to Ward 12 for a Town Hall at Northwest Elementary School (300 Youville St.). That meeting will also take place at 6 p.m.

So far, Ruais has held similar meetings in Ward 1, 3, 11, 9.