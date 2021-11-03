Mayor Joyce Craig wins reelection; Trisciani, Levasseur win At-Large Alderman seats

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – By a margin of just over 1,200 votes, Mayor Joyce Craig has won a second term in office. The unofficial final tally from City Hall shows Craig with 10,228 votes to opponent Victoria Sullivan’s 9,005.

In other high-profile races:

Alderman At-Large

June Trisciani was the top vote-getter for At-Large Alderman with 8,230, bumping longtime Alderman At-Large Dan O’Neil (7,430 votes) from office. Joe Levasseur received 7,862 votes and will return as At-Large Alderman. Retired Fire Chief Dan Goonan had 7,772 votes.

School Committee At-Large

Jim O’Connell (8,913 votes) will return to the Board of School Committee and Peter Argeropoulos (7572) will join him as At-Large representative. Will Infantine earned 7,055 votes, and Joseph Lachance earned 6,953 votes.

Click below to expand the view of Ward by Ward vote tallies for mayor, Alderman At-Large and School Committee At-Large.

In Ward races, the following candidates were declared the winners. All results are considered unofficial until accepted by the Secretary of State.

Ward 1

Alderman – Kevin Cavanaugh

School Board – Julie Turner

Moderator – Sharyn Kelly

Clerk – Aaron Losier

Selectmen – Paul Allard, Michael O. Goonan, Jim Townsend

Ward 2

Alderman – Will Stewart

School Board – Sean Parr

Moderator – Nicholl Marshall

Clerk – Ryan Richman

Selectmen – Shannon Welsh, Elena Whitfield, Tyler Chase

Ward 3

Alderman – Pat Long

School Committee – Karen Soule

Moderator – Shannon Macleod

Clerk – Karen Soule

Selectmen – Michael Soule, Donald Stokes Jr., Robert DiRusso

Ward 4

Alderman – Christine Fajardo

School Committee – Leslie Want

Moderator – Stephen Mathieu

Clerk – Jean Mathieu

Selectmen – John McGrath, Marcella Termini, Joseph Wade

Ward 5

Alderman – Tony Sapienza

School Committee – Jeremy Dobson

Moderator – Jennifer Farmer

Clerk – Patricia Dwyer

Selectmen – Darryl Perry, Diedre Christiensan, Sandy Eisenbach

Ward 6

Alderman – Sebastian Sharanov

School Committee – Ken Tassey Jr.

Moderator – Louise Gosselin

Clerk – Nicole Cobb

Selectmen – Susan Lord, Donald Provencher, Roger Gosselin

Ward 7

Alderman – Mary Heath

School Board – Chris Potter

Moderator – William M. Cote

Clerk – Sharon Roy

Selectmen – Celeste Parga, Claire Roy, Mary Frietas

Ward 8

Alderman – Ed Sapienza

School Committee – Peter Perich

Moderator – Jim Gaudet

Clerk – Lisa Johnston

Selectmen – Betsi DeVries, Annie Day, Peter Bannon

Ward 9

Alderman – Barbara Shaw

School Committee – Ben Dion

Moderator – Gloria Pilotte

Clerk – Brian McCoy

Selectmen – Maurice Pilotte, Joan Sullivan-Flurey, Candace Moulton

Ward 10

Alderman – Bill Barry

School Committee – Gary Hamer

Moderator – Christopher Messier

Clerk – Heidi Hamer

Selectmen – Jane Laperle, Donna McQuade, Marie King

Ward 11

Alderman – Norm Gamache

School Committee – Nicole Leapley

Moderator – Lisa Ouellette

Clerk – Michael Wolf

Selectmen – Karen Garavito, Pauline Janelle, Lucille Forest

Ward 12

Alderman – Erin Kelly

School Committee – Carlos Gonzalez

Moderator – Verna Perry-Beliveau

Clerk – Constance Roy Czyzowski

Selectmen – Bob Backus, Carlos Gonzalez, James Morin

Ward by Ward Vote Tallies