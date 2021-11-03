Mayor Joyce Craig wins reelection; Trisciani, Levasseur win At-Large Alderman seats

MANCHESTER, NH – By a margin of just over 1,200 votes, Mayor Joyce Craig has won a second term in office. The unofficial final tally from City Hall shows Craig with 10,228 votes to opponent Victoria Sullivan’s 9,005.
In other high-profile races:
Alderman At-Large
June Trisciani was the top vote-getter for At-Large Alderman with 8,230, bumping longtime Alderman At-Large Dan O’Neil (7,430 votes) from office. Joe Levasseur received 7,862 votes and will return as At-Large Alderman. Retired Fire Chief Dan Goonan had 7,772 votes.
School Committee At-Large
Jim O’Connell (8,913 votes) will return to the Board of School Committee and Peter Argeropoulos (7572) will join him as At-Large representative. Will Infantine earned 7,055 votes, and Joseph Lachance earned 6,953 votes.
In Ward races, the following candidates were declared the winners. All results are considered unofficial until accepted by the Secretary of State.
Ward 1
Alderman – Kevin Cavanaugh
School Board – Julie Turner
Moderator – Sharyn Kelly
Clerk – Aaron Losier
Selectmen – Paul Allard, Michael O. Goonan, Jim Townsend
Ward 2
Alderman – Will Stewart
School Board – Sean Parr
Moderator – Nicholl Marshall
Clerk – Ryan Richman
Selectmen – Shannon Welsh, Elena Whitfield, Tyler Chase
Ward 3
Alderman – Pat Long
School Committee – Karen Soule
Moderator – Shannon Macleod
Clerk – Karen Soule
Selectmen – Michael Soule, Donald Stokes Jr., Robert DiRusso
Ward 4
Alderman – Christine Fajardo
School Committee – Leslie Want
Moderator – Stephen Mathieu
Clerk – Jean Mathieu
Selectmen – John McGrath, Marcella Termini, Joseph Wade
Ward 5
Alderman – Tony Sapienza
School Committee – Jeremy Dobson
Moderator – Jennifer Farmer
Clerk – Patricia Dwyer
Selectmen – Darryl Perry, Diedre Christiensan, Sandy Eisenbach
Ward 6
Alderman – Sebastian Sharanov
School Committee – Ken Tassey Jr.
Moderator – Louise Gosselin
Clerk – Nicole Cobb
Selectmen – Susan Lord, Donald Provencher, Roger Gosselin
Ward 7
Alderman – Mary Heath
School Board – Chris Potter
Moderator – William M. Cote
Clerk – Sharon Roy
Selectmen – Celeste Parga, Claire Roy, Mary Frietas
Ward 8
Alderman – Ed Sapienza
School Committee – Peter Perich
Moderator – Jim Gaudet
Clerk – Lisa Johnston
Selectmen – Betsi DeVries, Annie Day, Peter Bannon
Ward 9
Alderman – Barbara Shaw
School Committee – Ben Dion
Moderator – Gloria Pilotte
Clerk – Brian McCoy
Selectmen – Maurice Pilotte, Joan Sullivan-Flurey, Candace Moulton
Ward 10
Alderman – Bill Barry
School Committee – Gary Hamer
Moderator – Christopher Messier
Clerk – Heidi Hamer
Selectmen – Jane Laperle, Donna McQuade, Marie King
Ward 11
Alderman – Norm Gamache
School Committee – Nicole Leapley
Moderator – Lisa Ouellette
Clerk – Michael Wolf
Selectmen – Karen Garavito, Pauline Janelle, Lucille Forest
Ward 12
Alderman – Erin Kelly
School Committee – Carlos Gonzalez
Moderator – Verna Perry-Beliveau
Clerk – Constance Roy Czyzowski
Selectmen – Bob Backus, Carlos Gonzalez, James Morin