Mayor Joyce Craig announces Fourth Annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest

Manchester, NH – Manchester’s in the holiday spirit and today, Mayor Joyce Craig announced the fourth annual Manchester Holiday Lights Contest. Run by the Mayor’s Office and sponsored by Manchester Radio Group, this friendly contest encourages Queen City residents to decorate their homes and show off their holiday light displays for all to enjoy.

“The Holiday Lights Contest is a favorite holiday tradition for many, and I am thrilled to announce its return for a fourth year,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I cannot wait to see the amazing lights, decorations, and music on display throughout the city!”

All those interested in participating in the Manchester Holiday Lights Contest, can complete a registration form beginning Monday, November 20th and must have it completed before 12:00pm on Wednesday, December 6th. Forms can be completed online and returned by email to mayor@manchester.gov or by mail to ‘Mayor’s Office, 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101’.

All participating lights displays will be included in the public Manchester Holiday Lights Map, and prizes will be awarded to the top vote-getting holiday lights displays.

Judging forms will be available starting on Thursday, December 7th, and must be completed and returned by Wednesday, December 20th at 5:00pm.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 22nd via Facebook Live.