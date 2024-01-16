Mayor Jay Ruais Applauds the Efforts of the State and the City Planning Departments for Securing Affordable Housing Grants

Manchester NH- Mayor Jay Ruais is pleased to announce his signature of receipt to two significant grants from the State of New Hampshire, aimed at supporting the development of affordable housing in the city of Manchester.

The most recent grants totaling $1.42 million, have been awarded to facilitate two essential affordable housing projects. The first project, located at 351 Chestnut Street, is set to create 98 affordable housing units, while the second project at 345 Chestnut Street will contribute an additional 44 affordable units to the community.

In addition to these recent grants, the state has previously awarded $230,000 for two smaller projects, demonstrating an ongoing partnership and shared commitment to improving housing affordability within the city.

Mayor Ruais expressed gratitude for the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs’ support, stating “These grants are a testament to the collaborative efforts between the State of New Hampshire and the City of Manchester to make affordable housing a realty for our residents. Within these funds, we can continue to build a stronger community and these grants are just the beginning of our work to make housing affordable for our residents.

I would also like to thank the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department for all of their hard work over the last year to make this project happen for the city.”

The combined award of $1.65 million will play a crucial role in advancing our city’s mission to provide quality, affordable housing options for our residents. The projects at 345 and 351 Chestnut Street represent significant strides toward meeting the city’s housing goals.