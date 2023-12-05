Mayor-elect Ruais announces transition team

Manchester, NH- Today, Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais announced his transition team as he prepares to be sworn in on January 2nd, 2024. This team will help provide expertise on various issues pertaining to the city to include, but not limited to, homelessness, public safety, economic development, housing and education.
Mayor-Elect Ruais released the following statement:
“I am honored to work with these subject matter experts as we prepare to take office in January. They will form a core nucleus of our efforts as we seek to address our challenges and help our city reach its full potential. We will continue to add to this group of advisors, and I look forward to collaborating with them over the next two years to meet the needs of our community.”
Hon. Frank Guinta, Former Mayor of Manchester, and Member of Congress
Hon.Tim Baines, Small Business Owner
Norri Oberlander, President of North End Properties
Sandra Almonte, Owner Don Quijote Restaurant
Jeremy Hitchcock, Co-Founder and Managing Director of New North Ventures
Ben Gamache, Founder and President of Gamache Properties
Toni Pappas, Hillsborough County Commissioner
Michelle Chretien, CEO Empire Mortgage Corp.
Cristy Velez, Assistant Dean of Student Success, Southern New Hampshire University
Philip Taub, Partner Head of Private Equity Nixon Peabody
John Hughes, Partner McLane Middleton
Lucy Lange, President and General Manager of the Manchester Radio Group
Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way
Susan Howland, Director of Trusts and Foundations Granite United Way
Hon. Tom DeBlois, President Tokena Corporation
Gus Fromuth, President and Founder of Energy Freedom Logistics
Tom Blonski, President and CEO Catholic Charities New Hampshire
Sarah Ambrogi, Managing Partner Ambrogi Law Office
Nick Gray, Founder and Managing Principal Gray Property Group
Nathan Stanton, President Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School
Travis York, Founder and CEO, York Creative Collective
Zachery Palmer, Ward 5 Resident and Community Economic Development Professional
Nick Vailas, Healthcare Advisor
Diego Catano, Owner Antojitos Colombianos Restaurant
Abderazak Ali, Owner of Mapway Transit LLC and Immigrant Community Liaison
Ovide Lamontagne, Senior Counsel of Bernstein Shur
Hon. Will Infantine, President of Aspen Insurance and State Representative
Jason Lacroix, General Manager Autofair Honda
Laura Gandia, Counsel Devine Millimet
Mark Sanclemente, Manchester Police Department