Mayor-elect Ruais announces transition team

Manchester, NH- Today, Mayor-Elect Jay Ruais announced his transition team as he prepares to be sworn in on January 2nd, 2024. This team will help provide expertise on various issues pertaining to the city to include, but not limited to, homelessness, public safety, economic development, housing and education.

Mayor-Elect Ruais released the following statement:

“I am honored to work with these subject matter experts as we prepare to take office in January. They will form a core nucleus of our efforts as we seek to address our challenges and help our city reach its full potential. We will continue to add to this group of advisors, and I look forward to collaborating with them over the next two years to meet the needs of our community.”

Hon. Frank Guinta, Former Mayor of Manchester, and Member of Congress

Hon.Tim Baines, Small Business Owner

Norri Oberlander, President of North End Properties

Sandra Almonte, Owner Don Quijote Restaurant

Jeremy Hitchcock, Co-Founder and Managing Director of New North Ventures

Ben Gamache, Founder and President of Gamache Properties

Toni Pappas, Hillsborough County Commissioner

Michelle Chretien, CEO Empire Mortgage Corp.

Cristy Velez, Assistant Dean of Student Success, Southern New Hampshire University

Philip Taub, Partner Head of Private Equity Nixon Peabody

John Hughes, Partner McLane Middleton

Lucy Lange, President and General Manager of the Manchester Radio Group

Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way

Susan Howland, Director of Trusts and Foundations Granite United Way

Hon. Tom DeBlois, President Tokena Corporation

Gus Fromuth, President and Founder of Energy Freedom Logistics

Tom Blonski, President and CEO Catholic Charities New Hampshire

Sarah Ambrogi, Managing Partner Ambrogi Law Office

Nick Gray, Founder and Managing Principal Gray Property Group

Nathan Stanton, President Trinity High School and St. Joseph Regional Junior High School

Travis York, Founder and CEO, York Creative Collective

Zachery Palmer, Ward 5 Resident and Community Economic Development Professional

Nick Vailas, Healthcare Advisor

Diego Catano, Owner Antojitos Colombianos Restaurant

Abderazak Ali, Owner of Mapway Transit LLC and Immigrant Community Liaison

Ovide Lamontagne, Senior Counsel of Bernstein Shur

Hon. Will Infantine, President of Aspen Insurance and State Representative

Jason Lacroix, General Manager Autofair Honda

Laura Gandia, Counsel Devine Millimet

Mark Sanclemente, Manchester Police Department