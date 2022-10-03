Mayor Craig urges PUC to adjust winter disconnection policy

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig released a letter that she sent to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) advocating for adjustments to their Winter Disconnection Policy.

Mayor Craig is urging the PUC to implement a moratorium on utility shut-offs between November 15th and March 31st. Currently, from November 15 to March 31st, an electric utility may not disconnect a customer’s service:

* If the customer does not use electric service for heating and the balance owed for service provided is less than $225;

* If the customer does not use gas service for heating and the balance owed for service provided is less than $125;

* If the customer has electric, gas, or steam heat, the utility may not disconnect service if the balance owed for service provided is less than $450.

With rising energy costs, these balances may be accrued within just one or two payment periods, leaving many Manchester and New Hampshire residents vulnerable to disconnection.

“In light of energy rate increases and the inadequacy of current policies to protect customers from winter disconnection, my office is advocating for a total moratorium on utility shut-offs for non-payment during the winter period from November 15, 2022 through March 31, 2023,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in her letter to Commissioners. “This change would assure that Granite Staters are safer during the winter, a time of greater financial and physical vulnerability for our residents.”