100-year-old veteran who left school to care for brother finally can say she’s a Central grad

MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig and Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gillis honored Josephine Sad, 100, with an equivalent high school diploma as a gesture of gratitude for her service to our country.

Josephine, who attended Central High School, left before graduation to take care of her younger brother while both of her parents worked during the Great Depression. Afterward, she joined the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) and served our country during World War II.

Terry Seavey, a long-time close friend of Josephine, shared her story with Mayor Craig and helped arrange the surprise award ceremony on Sept. 28 at City Hall. They were accompanied by Josephine’s son, Alan Sad.

“When Terry told me about Jo and her story, I knew we needed to do something to recognize her,” said Craig. “It’s not every day that we get to honor one of our students after this many years.”

“When the Mayor reached out, we were immediately on board,” said Gillis. “Mrs. Sad’s service to her family, community, and country in times of need is inspiring. I was happy to be schooled by Mrs. Sad – she insisted I call her ‘Jo’ – on the secret to a long life: never slow down. Thank you, Jo, and congratulations.”