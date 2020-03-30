Mayor Craig delivers city’s fiscal year 2021 budget proposal from home

MANCHESTER, NH — On March 30 Mayor Joyce Craig addressed the city via a video feed from her home, a first for the city currently under a “stay at home” order by the governor as part of the statewide COVID-19 protocol.

The full text of the mayor’s remarks is embedded here, with highlights below and the full 40-pages of supporting documents at the end of this story.

General Overview

Respects the revenue and expenditure cap by coming in at .049% increase in property taxes, resulting in tax rate increasing $0.12 from $24.32 to $24.44

Allocates $163 million to the city

Allocates $183 million to the school district which is the Board of School Committee’s FY21 charter compliant budget

The average CPI for the FY21 budget permits a 2.1% increase in property tax revenues which equates to $4.6 million. This budget however is at 0.49%, offering an increase of just under $1.1 million in property tax revenues

Because the expenditure cap was met, this budget cannot account for $3.5 million of the $7.5 million dollars of State Adequate Education Aid that is earmarked to the School District in FY21

The Aldermen can take action and appropriate the $3.5 million of State Adequate Education Aid, which would bring the School District’s budget to just over $186 million, which will be within the 2.1% cap

Non-property tax revenue is projected to increase $1 million over FY20

Continues to utilize 1/3 of FY20 surplus to fund severance payments

Includes funding for all existing collective bargaining contracts and salary agreements, both on the city and school district side – including the new proposed MEA contract that was overwhelming approved by teachers last week

School Side

Covers current programming and staff

Invests $1.1 million in technology to improve infrastructure and increase access to devices

Includes 3 days of professional development

Invests $180,000 for one-time classroom supplies

If Aldermen appropriate the $3.5 million of State Adequate Education Aid, 98% will go to the Special Education and Teaching & Learning Expendable Trusts and the balance of $110,000 will go to one-time supplies

This budget bonds over $8 million for projects previously approved by the Board of School Committee including $1.3 million for the construction at McLaughlin/Hillside for 5-8 redistricting, $3 million for maintenance projects in school building, $2.5 million for the Memorial High School Athletic Complex Rehabilitation, including the track, synthetic field & tennis court, and more

City Side

This budget proposes an additional $1.4 million appropriation of State Municipal Aid to City Reserve Accounts, including $575,000 to a new COVID-19 reserve

Incorporates the hiring of an Epidemiologist at the Health Department and an Emergency Operations Coordinator at the Fire Department, at no cost to local taxpayers thanks to a 3-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Combines expenses and revenues for Highway, Parks, and Facilities into a singular Department of Public Works, saving over $320,000 in FY21

Covers all costs associated with the increase in Veterans’ Tax Credits, which were last adjusted over a decade ago.

Improves bus service by funding higher frequency on Route #8, so buses will run every 30 minutes instead of every hour. This is the highest ridership route and it connects more residents to employment than any other route in the city.

Provides funding to hire 10 more police officers – resulting in the largest compliment the Manchester Police Department has ever had.

Includes $14 million for bonded projects including: $4 million to facilitate construction of the new road corridor connecting Elm Street to South Commercial Street The construction of Pickle Ball Courts at Prout Park, a skateboarding half pipe at Rock Rimmon, and full reconstruction of the Mill Girl stairs $3.75 million to fund the Mechanical Equipment Replacement (MER) program, including a new fire ladder truck $3.9 million toward the FY21 Road Plan which will result in 36.7 miles of streets receiving upgrades or surface treatments $424,000 to begin our required property tax year 2021 revaluation Invests $600,000 in improving city sidewalks, school sidewalks, and making more sidewalks ADA compliant. This includes the 50/50 residential program and implementation of a new public/private sidewalk replacement program for commercial property owners

Funds the replacement of the City’s 24-year old voting tabulators and purchase of electronic checklists for all 12 wards once they are certified in order to significantly shorten the voter check-in process and maintain the reliable ballot tabulation that we are accustomed to in Manchester

Funds $50,000 toward purchasing more books at the Manchester City Library, the first time in over ten years this appropriation has been increased

Includes $18,000 in funding for the Intown Manchester Summer Concert Series

Includes funding for Southern NH Planning Commission

Allocates $50,000 toward a Citywide Public Art Program

Includes $5,000 in funding for the Arts Commission

Funds professional development for City staff

Allocates the $2.8 million in federal funds via Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME funds and Emergency Solutions funds as follows: Provides $1 million in federal funds for homelessness prevention and affordable housing Includes $460,000 of unallocated HOME funs to assist with upcoming projects focused on increasing affordable housing Invests $471,000 in federal funds for youth related programs such as the Boys & Girls Club, the Palace Theatre, the Granite YMCA, Girls at Work, QC Bike Collective, City Year, and many more Funds Phase III, and the completion of Rock Rimmon Park Funds the Fun in the Sun Summer Program Funds the Summer Reading Program



