Mayor Craig Announces Railroad Clean-up on June 5th for World Environment Day

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig and the Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) are celebrating World Environment Day by partnering with Pan Am Railways to host a Community Clean-up along the downtown railroad on Saturday, June 5th.

The Clean-up will last from 9:00am to 2:00pm and railroad traffic will be paused during this time. DPW trucks and staff will begin at the following locations:

* Bedford Street east of the Mill Girl Stairs

* Parking lot on the corner of Granite and Canal St. near WMUR

Each site will have DPW staffers and vehicles to provide clean-up materials, such as trash bags and gloves, and to serve as a drop-off location for collected materials along the railroad. Alternatively, volunteers are encouraged to use the pick-up and drop-off locations to clean-up a local park, trail, or street of their choice, if they so desire.

The Department of Public Works partnered with Pan Am Railways for a community clean-up in 2019, but the effort was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19. Participants walking on the rail line will need to sign a waiver to enter the rail bed, which will be available at both DPW trucks.

“I’m pleased we’ll be working together with Pan Am railways again to make sure our vibrant downtown and booming millyard areas are clean and welcoming for residents, businesses and visitors. Last month the community stepped up for the Community Clean-Up for Earth Day, and this is another great way to spend some time outside, enjoying each other’s company, while at the same time showing civic pride and working toward a cleaner, more beautiful city,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

“On Saturday, June 5th, the Public Works Department will be teaming with the Mayor’s Office, volunteers and Pan Am Railroad employees to clean up the rail corridor through the downtown area of Manchester,” said Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard. “Knowing how important it is for our residents to get outside and enjoy the weather, this is a continuing effort, by the City, to keep our City clean and free of litter.”

Volunteers, organizations and businesses interested in receiving a reminder email and information about future city clean-ups can sign up here.