Mayor Craig announces new program helping those impacted by COVID-19

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and the City of Manchester announced the launch of the Manchester Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

The program provides grants of up to $4,500 that can be used to cover rent, mortgage, or utility payments and are available to Manchester low- or moderate- income households who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our residents hard, and it is critical that we provide financial relief to those in the Manchester community who are struggling financially,” said Craig. “Preventing and ending homelessness starts with making sure that those who are struggling to make ends meet remain housed.”

The application process will be administered through Southern New Hampshire Services, and applicants that meet the eligibility requirement will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program is funded using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) federal funds allocated to the City of Manchester though the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Other recent programs from Craig and the City of Manchester using CDBG funding include the Manchester Small Business Recovery Loan Fund, the Manchester Small Business Resiliency Grant and emergency winter shelter space at the former Manchester Police Department Headquarters.

Additional information, eligibility criteria and the application for grants can be found on the SNHS website. Completed applications should be emailed to housingassistance@snhs.org or dropped off at 51 Manchester St.