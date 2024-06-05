Mayor announces compromise changes to city’s procurement code

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais on Wednesday announced an important compromise agreement to the City of Manchester’s procurement ordinances, developed in collaboration with the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont (ABC) and the New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council (NHBCTC).

“Last night, the BMA voted unanimously to direct city staff to draft an ordinance amendment based off the compromise we reached. This amendment exemplifies the collaborative spirit of effective governance,” Ruais said. “By bringing together diverse stakeholders, unions and industry, a solution has been crafted that will benefit our city, foster economic growth, and ensure fair practices in our procurement processes.”

The compromise agreement addresses key issues in the procurement process, aiming to enhance transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity. It represents a balanced approach that takes into account the needs and perspectives of both the construction industry and the labor community.

“The partnership between ABC and the Building and Construction Trades Council demonstrates the power of dialogue and compromise. This is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together toward common goals. I deeply appreciate the work of both of these groups in coming together to hammer out this deal,” Ruais said.

“We are grateful to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for being responsive to the requests of industry. The reforms today replace vagueness with clarity and measurable metrics. ABC’s contractors work every day to deliver quality projects safely and competitively in the community which they call home. We look forward to helping build Manchester’s bright future,” said Josh Reap, President & CEO, Associated Builders & Contractors, NH/VT Chapter.

David Spechuilli, President the NHBCTC added, “The New Hampshire Building and Construction Trades Council works every day to lift New Hampshire workers and help them find good-paying jobs that will allow them to provide for themselves and their families. We believe that the amendments to Chapter 39 will not only protect the workers contracted to perform City construction contracts but also protect Manchester taxpayers. We would like to thank Mayor Ruais for bringing the stakeholders together to draft this amendmet. We look forward to its passage and the opportunities it will bring to local workers and businesses. “

“I encourage all members of the Board of Aldermen to support this effort,” Ruais said. “It is an important step forward for our city, illustrating that through cooperation and compromise, we can achieve meaningful progress that benefits everyone.”