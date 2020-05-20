Mayor announces citywide Memorial Day Moment of Silence to be observed May 25

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig announced a citywide moment of silence on Monday, May 25 at 9 a.m. to pay respect, and to honor, those who selflessly served our country.

“On a typical Memorial Day, we would be participating in a parade and gathering at Veteran’s Park, surrounded by monuments, benches, and flags, to honor and recognize the personal sacrifices of veterans and active military alike,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of that. Instead, we will be remembering our fallen heroes independently, and during this unprecedented and challenging time for our nation, the ultimate sacrifice made by Manchester’s servicemen and women feels even more powerful. While we will miss gathering with our veterans, their families, and our community, the moment of silence presents an opportunity for all of us to pay respect, and to reflect, on the sacrifices made by so many, to provide freedom for all.”

Residents are encouraged to reach out to veterans, particularly those who are home-bound, let them know you’re thinking of them and see if they need help with anything during this time. People are also encouraged to take a moment to understand the significance of landmarks throughout the city named for residents of Manchester who served our country, such Kalivas Park, named after Christos Kalivas, the first Greek-American from Manchester to die in World War 1 or Mullen Bridge, named after Corporal Bernard Mullen who died in France a month after D-Day.

“As a city, we express our deepest gratitude, to all servicemen and women, and their families, who have given so much. Our freedom and opportunity comes with great sacrifice, and we must never forget. I encourage all residents to join me in a brief moment of silence on Memorial Day at 9:00 a.m. for self-reflection and to show gratitude for our fallen heroes.” added Mayor Craig.

Moment of Silence Facebook event: https://bit.ly/MHTMomentofSile nce