Mayor adds employment department staffer to weekly Engagement Center resource fair

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Jay Ruais announced Wednesday the expansion of employment support services at the Engagement Center Resource Fair with the addition of staff from the Department of Employment Security. This initiative aims to enhance access to essential services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Manchester.

The Resource Fair, held at the Engagement Center on Thursdays, serves as a temporary central point where individuals can access vital services such as healthcare, job counseling, and treatment services. By streamlining support for those in need, the Resource Fair plays a crucial role in addressing the diverse needs of the community.

“In order to end homelessness we have to address the underlying causes and break the cycle that led to a person becoming unhoused. Homelessness should be brief, rare and one time. We don’t need to create new services; we need to break down silos. With this increased coordination and collaboration with the state of NH’s Employment Security Department, we are taking an important step forward in this effort,” Ruais said. “I want to thank Governor Sununu and Commissioner Copadis for their continued commitment to end homelessness.”

Commissioner George Copadis from NH Employment Security also emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Adding a staff member to the Resource Fair will enhance our ability to connect individuals with employment opportunities and job training resources. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting economic stability and empowerment in Manchester.”

The goal of this expansion is to attract new community partners and broaden the days and times at which these vital resources are available. By increasing accessibility and collaboration, Mayor Ruais aims to break down the silos in existence in the city so that no one experiencing homelessness is falling through the cracks. A shelter stay should be temporary with a goal of immediately getting a person into a position to build a sustainable life.