Mayberry endorses Mowers

BEDFORD, N.H. – While it was announced on Primary Night, it became official on Thursday as former New Hampshire Republican Party Vice Chair and defeated New Hampshire First Congressional District Candidate Matt Mayberry endorsed New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Nominee Matt Mowers.

Mayberry noticed the close connection between U.S. House Speaker and incumbent Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH) as well as his belief that Mowers will defend police officers and veterans.

“After a spirited primary, I am proud to endorse Matt Mowers for Congress. Mowers is running a New Hampshire campaign and has built a great, strong and effective organization with the grassroots support needed to take back our district from Nancy Pelosi and beat Chris Pappas,” said Mayberry. “Matt Mowers loves the Granite State and will work hard every day to protect our values. He won’t forget New Hampshire when he is our next Congressman, and I am proud to support and endorse his campaign for Congress.”

“I am proud to have Matt Mayberry’s support,” said Mowers. “Matt has a lifetime of service to his state and country, and he cares deeply about the future of both. Success in November is only possible with a united Republican Party, and I will work hard to earn the support of all Granite Staters who are ready to send Congressman Pappas packing.”