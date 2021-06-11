May grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Armin Elezovic, who police say is a known gang member and connected to two recent shootings in the city, was indicted on seven counts accusing him of conspiring with three others to rob and beat another man.
Elezovic, 23, formerly of 26 Miami Court but currently being detained in the Valley Street jail on other charges, was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on two counts each of robbery, burglary and first-degree assault, and one charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
According to the indictments, on June 29, 2019, Elezovic stole a gun belonging to “T.S.” A little over a year later on July 14, 2020, Elezovic and three armed, unnamed co-conspirators are accused of entering a Central Street apartment where “I.P.” was pistol-whipped.
Elezovic previously was charged for possessing more than an ounce of marijuana and had bail revoked on other pending felony cases of second-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence.
Also indicted was Sean Brown, 48, of 241 Green St., the victim of a shooting in May outside USA Chicken and Biscuit, according to published reports. Zabayullah Qahir, 29, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault in the shooting.
Brown was indicted for reckless conduct and being convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, 2020, Brown allegedly fired a pellet gun at passing motor vehicles near the Valley Cemetery.
The grand jury handed up a total of 222 indictments which were released Tuesday.
They included indictments for:
- Joe Derat, 32, of 26 Oakcrest Road, Mattapan, Mass., attempted murder, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. In Manchester on Oct. 31, 2020, in the area of River Road and West Webster Street, police say Derat fired a gun at an occupied motor vehicle during a shootout and then tossed the gun in a trash bin. One man was shot in the incident.
- Nelson Alioduh, 39, of 26 Center St., Apt. 1, Goffstown, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA) alleging a pattern of sexual assaulting involving a 7-year old girl that happened between Jan. 1, 2004 and Dec. 31, 2004. According to the indictments, he is accused of rubbing his penis against her vagina through her clothing and also sexually penetrating her.
- Donald Booth, 74, of 12 Patridge Lane, Londonderry, four counts of AFSA. In Manchester, between June 1, 2005, and May 1, 2006, he allegedly performed fellatio on a 7-year-old boy. One of the charges accuses him of a pattern of sexual assault on the same child taking place between June 1, 2005 and May 31, 2008. From June 1, 2007 to May 31, 2008, he allegedly exposed his penis to the child and caused him to touch it and again performed fellatio on him.
- Richard Duhaime, 55, of 34 Dunbarton Road, Apt. 1 E, was indicted for driving under the influence, his fourth offense. He allegedly drove under the influence on Nov. 4, 2020 on Village Circle Way in Manchester.
- Alnaldo Duran, 39, of 110 Cumberland St., felonious sexual assault (FSA). Between May 2, 2020 and June 15, 2020, Duran allegedly rubbed the breasts of a 12-year-old girl.
- William Flanders, 71, of 40 Arlene Ave., one count of AFSA and two charges of FSA. Between Jan. 1, 2019 and Feb. 2, 2021, Flanders is accused of a pattern of sexual assault, starting when the child was 9 years old. He is accused of touching the child’s buttocks and breasts.
- Stephan Frosch, 24, of 176 Old Hancock Road, Antrim, one count of first-degree assault and two charges of second-degree assault. In Antrim on Dec. 3, 2020, Frosch allegedly struck S.H. in the head and face resulting in a head injury, bleeding, fractures, tracheal damage and him losing consciousness.
- Cleon Hoggard, 34, of 82 Karatzas Ave., Apt. 2B, two counts each of second-degree assault and burglary. On March 3, 2021, Hoggard is accused of forcing his way into a Karatzas Avenue apartment, choking his mother twice and assaulting “B.B.”
- Joseph Keene, 28, of 412 Central St., Apt. 2, three counts of AFSA. Overnight Feb. 13-14, 2016, Keene allegedly sexually penetrated K.H. while she was asleep.
- Brandon Kidder, 27, of 22 Forest Road, Apt. #B, one count FSA. On July 2, 2018, he is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old when the age difference was greater than four years.
- Rosita Kumar, 27, whose address is listed as the homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., possession of fentanyl and criminal threatening. On Dec. 27, 2020, she is accused of entering the Elliot Hospital emergency room holding a syringe over her head in the direction of L.D. after recently being barred from the hospital.
- Edwin Mejia, 46, of 334 Silver St., Apt. 1, two counts AFSA and one charge of FSA. Between Sept. 8, 2012 and Sept. 9, 2014, Mejia is accused of a pattern of sexual assault that began when a child was 10 years old. He allegedly touched the child’s vagina and breasts.
- Reda Shehabeldin, 24, of 72 Whittemore Road, Londonderry, reckless conduct. On Oct. 24, 2020, outside 3 Kitchens Bar and Grille, 33 Valley St., Manchester, Shehabeldin is accused of firing a gun in a crowd after an argument.
- Venant Sinabuhamagaye, 20, of 247 Central St., Apt. 1, two counts of robbery and once charge of reckless conduct. Sinabuhamagaye is accused of threatening B.S. with a gun while robbing him on Feb. 14, 2021 outside the Dubai Night Club, 253 Wilson St. According to the indictments, he then tried to elude police when he sped off at a high rate of speed on Maple Street.
- Peter Stebbins, 33, whose address is listed as the 199 Manchester St. homeless shelter, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and reckless conduct. On March 10, 2021 Stebbins is accused of using an oxygen tank to break a window and cause more than $1,500 damage to property owned by the Elliot Hospital. He also is accused of holding the tank over his head, using it as a deadly weapon, placing D.S. in fear of imminent bodily injury.
- David Voight, 31, of 7 Courtland Ave., Nashua, first-degree and second-degree assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, two counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and witness tampering. According to the indictments, on Dec. 16, 2019 in Manchester, he allegedly stabbed “L.L” in the hand with scissors and used the scissors to stab himself repeatedly in his stomach and thigh while saying he was going to kill himself and their 10-month-old son. The dangerous weapon charges alleged he was a felon in possession of scissors and a fork.