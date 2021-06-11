May grand jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – Armin Elezovic, who police say is a known gang member and connected to two recent shootings in the city, was indicted on seven counts accusing him of conspiring with three others to rob and beat another man.

Elezovic, 23, formerly of 26 Miami Court but currently being detained in the Valley Street jail on other charges, was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on two counts each of robbery, burglary and first-degree assault, and one charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

According to the indictments, on June 29, 2019, Elezovic stole a gun belonging to “T.S.” A little over a year later on July 14, 2020, Elezovic and three armed, unnamed co-conspirators are accused of entering a Central Street apartment where “I.P.” was pistol-whipped.

Elezovic previously was charged for possessing more than an ounce of marijuana and had bail revoked on other pending felony cases of second-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence.

Also indicted was Sean Brown, 48, of 241 Green St., the victim of a shooting in May outside USA Chicken and Biscuit, according to published reports. Zabayullah Qahir, 29, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault in the shooting.

Brown was indicted for reckless conduct and being convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, 2020, Brown allegedly fired a pellet gun at passing motor vehicles near the Valley Cemetery.

The grand jury handed up a total of 222 indictments which were released Tuesday.

