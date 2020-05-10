May 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 71 new positive cases with 12 in Manchester; 10 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH — On Saturday, May 9, 2020, DHHS announced 71 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 3,011 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (8), Strafford (8), Belknap (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 313 (10 percent) of 3,011 cases. Two of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 3,011 Recovered 1,228 (41%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 131 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,652 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 313 (10%) Current Hospitalizations ( see 2 below) 107 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 30,442 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 12,509 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 512 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,075

1Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 281 276 105 279 419 471 253 298 LabCorp 417 270 59 558 423 466 224 345 Quest Diagnostics 214 211 99 228 567 452 465 319 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 43 123 25 22 142 144 142 92 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 126 56 132 122 111 74 n/a** 104 Other Laboratory* 13 26 32 31 26 43 41 30 Total 1094 962 452 1240 1688 1650 1125 1173

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.