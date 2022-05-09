May 9 NH DHHS COV-19 update: 267 positive results with 108 in Manchester; 1 death reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, May 9, 2022, DHHS announced 267 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, May 8. Today’s results include 194 people who tested positive by PCR test and 73 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 497 cases from Friday, May 6 (295 by PCR and 202 by antigen test); and 523 cases from Saturday, May 7 (416 by PCR and 107 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,902 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (323), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (170), Strafford (157), Merrimack (116), Cheshire (72), Grafton (58), Carroll (54), Sullivan (41), Belknap (40), and Coos (20) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (108) and Nashua (81). The county of residence is being determined for forty-seven new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 314,533 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 9, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 314,533 Recovered 308,143 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,488 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,902 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 20

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.