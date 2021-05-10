May 9 NH COVID-19 update: 130 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 9, 2021, DHHS announced 130 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 97 people who tested positive by PCR test and 33 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,577 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 45% being female and 55% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (22), Strafford (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (18), Cheshire (16), Sullivan (10), Coos (6), Merrimack (5), Carroll (4), Grafton (4), and Belknap (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 74 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 96,624 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 96,624 Recovered 93,732 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,315 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,577 Current Hospitalizations 74

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.