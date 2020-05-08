May 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 104 news positive results with 29 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

Friday, May 8, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 8, 2020, DHHS announced 104 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,947 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (19), Rockingham (16), Merrimack (7), Strafford (3), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (29) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 309 (10 percent) of 2,947 cases. Eight of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

  • 1 female and 2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female and 2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

 

County Cases
Belknap 42
Carroll 36
Cheshire 43
Coos 2
Grafton 56
Hillsborough – Other 440
Hillsborough – Manchester 659
Hillsborough – Nashua 276
Merrimack 227
Rockingham 949
Strafford 175
Sullivan 14
County TBD 28
Grand Total 2947
NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 2,947
Recovered 1,210 (41%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 121 (4%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,616
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 309 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 112
Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 29,351
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 12,037
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 304
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,075
1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.
3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 5/6 5/7 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 319 281 276 105 279 419 471 307
LabCorp 803 417 270 59 558 423 466 428
Quest Diagnostics 231 214 211 99 228 567 452 286
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 127 43 123 25 22 142 144 89
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 129 126 56 132 122 111 n/a** 113
Other Laboratory* 42 13 26 32 31 26 43 30
Total 1651 1094 962 452 1240 1688 1576 1238

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.

 