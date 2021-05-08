May 7 update from MSD

COVID-19 update: We have completed our weekly review of school status and we have good news: All schools are cleared for full in-person learning next week.

You can find the status for all schools on our COVID-19 dashboard. You can find the dashboard at https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

Remember COVID-19 protocols: We continue to keep basic COVID-19 protocols in place at all schools. These include requirements for face masks and physical distance, as well as enhanced cleaning and air handling.

These protocols help prevent the spread of the virus in schools. However, the virus continues to spread in the community. If your student has symptoms of COVID-19, do not send him/her into school. Please call the school and use the designated voicemail box for COVID-19 to report your student absent.

Finally, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent interruptions to in-person learning, remember to:

Wear a mask

Keep distance when possible

Do more outdoors

Clean your hands regularly

Stay home if you’re sick

Time to register for 2021-22 school year: Today we launched our new online student registration process. If you need to register a new student, you can do so at https://www.mansd.org/for- families/register-a-student.

On our website, you’ll find step-by-step instructions and information on what you’ll need to get started. This online process replaces the old paper application, and will save time for families and schools. Note: for those who’ve pre-registered, we have sent an email with the signup link and instructions.

We’re excited to welcome new students in the fall.

Vaccination reminder: For any students and family who took part in our student plus one vaccination clinic last month, your 2nd shot appointment is coming up next week. The dates are: Memorial on Monday, West (at Parkside) on Wednesday, and Central (at Beech) on Thursday. Please watch your email for an appointment reminder – if you can’t find your appointment, please send an email to communications@mansd.org. Note: You must have an appointment for each person.

Internet financial assistance: The federal government is providing financial assistance for internet access. Enrollment for the Emergency Broadband Benefit will open soon. The temporary benefit provides a discount of up to $50 a month toward broadband service for eligible consumers struggling to stay connected during the pandemic. You can see if you qualify by visiting www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

Food options: MSD no longer offers meal pickups for remote learners. Schools are able to work individually with families of remote learners that need continued assistance.

The following food options are available for families:

Weekend meal bags: Students will pick up bags before leaving school on Fridays. Bags can be picked up at the YMCA on Fridays (info below); we are also working with other community partners to distribute bags.

YMCA grab-and-go meals: The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm.

The YMCA of Downtown Manchester continues to offer grab-and-go meals for youths 18 and younger Monday through Friday. You can pick up meals on the Stark Street side of the building between the hours of 4:30 and 5:30 pm. Food pantries: We have updated our list of area food pantries. You can find the updated list here.