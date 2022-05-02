May 7: The return of free comic book day at Double Midnight Comics

MANCHESTER, NH – After two years off due to the pandemic the Double Midnight Comics Free Comic Book Day Extravaganza returns on Saturday May 7. Regarded as one of New England’s biggest Free Comic Book Day parties the Double Midnight event features guest artists, movie cars, the country’s biggest costume contest, free giveaways and more!

“We’re very excited for the return of our big annual Free Comic Book Day celebration” said co-owner Chris Proulx. “While we had smaller events in 2020 and 2021 it just wasn’t the same. The first Saturday in May has always been our favorite day as we get to make some noise and celebrate the wonderful world of comic books! We’re glad that things have improved enough that we can throw the big event again just in time for our 20th anniversary!”

For the return of Free Comic Book Day Double Midnight Comics has special guest artists in attendance including Ben Bishop of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame, My Little Pony Artist (and NH Native) Sara Richard, Emily Drouin organizer of Kids Con New England and writer/artist Joe Schmalke who’s comic “The Electric Black” is a featured Free Comic Book Day selection!

Attendees in costume are encouraged to have their picture taken for the costume contest for a chance to win prizes including passes to September’s Granite State Comicon!

Double Midnight Comics is also hosting a small event at their Concord location – 341 Loudon Road. Billed as the “Double Midnight Free Comic Book Day Open House” the Concord event is much easier for attendees to navigate if they aren’t comfortable with large crowds.

ABOUT DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS

Double Midnight Comics was founded by brothers Chris & Scott Proulx along with their friend Brett Parker. Lifelong comic book fans the Double Midnight founders set out to create a different kind of comic book store where everyone was welcome.They opened the first Double Midnight Comics in Manchester in July of 2002, in 2014 they opened their second location in Concord NH. In their nearly 20 years in business Double Midnight Comics has won numerous awards from New Hampshire Magazine, The Hippo Press and the Union Leader. Double Midnight has also been nominated several times for the Will Eisner Spirit of Retailing Award.

For more information visit www.dmcomics.com, Facebook.com/dmcomics or contact Chris Proulx at 603-540-2381 or chris@dmcomics.com. Photos are available upon request.