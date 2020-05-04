May 7: The NH People’s Bailout – A Covid-19 Virtual Town Hall

As of April 28, 60 NH residents have died and over 2,000 NH residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Because the rate of testing in NH has remained low, NH ranks 29th in the fifty states in terms of number of tests given, public health officials estimate that a much larger number of Granite Staters have been infected.

The pain of the virus is not distributed evenly. Instead, people of color in NH are disproportionately likely to be infected with COVID-19.

Due to the challenges New Hampshire is facing, we’re hosting a unique town hall on May 7th featuring community leaders and representatives. We’ll be discussing components of stimulus packages, share stories from our communities, and give current elected officials the opportunity to speak to constituencies.

Let’s pull together, as we’ve done in times past, to demand our government provide money and care to those who are hardest hit, not to the wealthy few.

We believe that we can create a NH where:

1. Health is the top priority, for all people, with no exceptions.

2. Provide economic relief directly to the people

3. Rescue workers and communities, not corporate executives.

4. Make a down payment on a regenerative economy, while preventing future crises.

5. Protect our democratic process while protecting each other.

6. Prioritize Black, indigenous, undocumented, and low-income communities who are hurt first and worst.

7. Invest in the global cooperation we need to address the global pandemic.

We are calling on our governor, legislature, and leading administrative officials to follow the lead of people’s organizations and direct our collective resources as a state to those who most need our support now, and in the ensuing months.

Our response to this crisis must fight inequality, not double down on the unjust status quo.

Zoom meeting access provided upon registration.

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/nXdCK1DuwEmkTJ482kuQmg2