May 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 213 positive results with 34 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 7, 2021, DHHS announced 213 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 169 people who tested positive by PCR test and 44 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,772 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (41), Strafford (31), Merrimack (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (22), Cheshire (10), Belknap (9), Grafton (8), Sullivan (6), Coos (5), Carroll (4), and counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (16). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 84 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 96,337 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 7, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 96,337 Recovered 93,254 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,311 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,772 Current Hospitalizations 84

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.