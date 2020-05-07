May 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 104 new positive cases with 28 in Manchester; 3 deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 7, 2020, DHHS announced 104 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,843 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 59 percent being female and 41 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (30), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (24), Merrimack (7), Strafford (3), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.
One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 308 (11 percent) of 2,843 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
DHHS has also announced 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
- 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older
- 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
DHHS has issued the COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report for the week of May 4, available here.
|NH Persons with COVID-19 ( see 1 below)
|2,843
|Recovered
|1,165 (41%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|114 (4%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|1,564
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|308 (11%)
|Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below)
|113
|Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below)
|27,829
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|11,797
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below)
|532
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|3,050
1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.
3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Testing Laboratory
|4/30
|5/1
|5/2
|5/3
|5/4
|5/5
|5/6
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|401
|319
|281
|276
|105
|279
|419
|297
|LabCorp
|516
|803
|417
|270
|59
|558
|423
|435
|Quest Diagnostics
|216
|231
|214
|211
|99
|228
|567
|252
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|125
|127
|43
|123
|25
|22
|143
|87
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|166
|129
|126
|56
|132
|122
|n/a**
|104
|Other Laboratory*
|27
|42
|13
|26
|32
|31
|26
|28
|Total
|1451
|1651
|1094
|962
|452
|1240
|1578
|1204
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.