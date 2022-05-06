May 7 job fair: Tons of school-related jobs available and free shuttle transportation provided

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester School District is hosting a job fair May 7 at Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several community partner organizations will be on hand also with job openings for many positions, including full-time, part-time and summer jobs. Partner organizations include:

The event is open to the public, and free transportation will be available.

Free shuttle bus: There will be a free shuttle bus running from three locations to Memorial throughout the event:

West High pick-up (Notre Dame Ave) at 9:15, 10:15, 11:15, 12:15

(Notre Dame Ave) at 9:15, 10:15, 11:15, 12:15 Central High pick-up (Lowell St) at 9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30

(Lowell St) at 9:30, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30 Bakersville School pick-up (Queen City Ave) at 9:45, 10:45, 11:45, 12:45

(Queen City Ave) at 9:45, 10:45, 11:45, 12:45 Returns from Memorial at 11:00, 12:00, 1:00, 2:00

The School District has full-time openings available for the next school year, but there are also immediate needs for crossing guards, food service workers and paraprofessionals. A full listing of available District positions is available at https://bit.ly/MSDjobs.