May 7: Funny Fridays at the Londonderry Lions, a Mother’s Day Celebration

You’ve been cooped up for over a year now – it’s time to get out and laugh! Come to the inaugural performance of Funny Fridays at the Londonderry Lions. We’ll be hosting three of New England’s finest comedians (and moms) on this most special of occasions, Mother’s Day Weekend. Our performers:

Kathe Farris – A Boston-based stay-at-home mom, stand-up comedian, and snack cake enthusiast, Kathe is renowned as one of New England’s very best. She’s a Boston Comedy Festival finalist and fixture at The Comedy Studio and Laugh Boston.

Kristin O’Brien – “Auntie Kristin” is a staple of comedy both in New England and Texas, delighting audiences with her sardonic wit.

Jolanda Logan – A sassy boymom and hilarious comic, she’ll karate your ass from here to Derry and back.

Hosted by Londonderry’s own Randy Williams.18+ admitted – leave the kiddos home. $10 (plus small service fee) in advance, $15 at the door show night. Light refreshments available for purchase.

We’re a COVID-compliant venue and production, following all NH state guidelines. Wear your cloth face-covering of choice – get fancy with it!