May 6: Shake it up with Schmooze & Booze – a virtual night out to benefit Temple Israel

MANCHESTER, NH – Each year Temple Israel Manchester holds its signature event, Schmooze & Booze, to raise money and bring the community together for a fun night of dancing and mingling, entertainment and food trucks. Although the pandemic got in the way last year of what is always a good time out with friends, for this year event organizers have come up with a way to keep the party going in 2021.

Norri Oberlander, Stephen Singer, and Sedra Michaelson have figured out an innovative way to bring the party to you – a unique way of connecting community, with a twist.

“We’ve hired the coolest bartender in New York City – Cody Goldstein – to emcee the event virtually,” says Michaelson. Attendees will receive a “mixology box” prior to the event, which is set for May 6, from 7:30-9 p.m.

Below: Cody Goldstein in action.

Goldstein, who operates Muddling Memories, an online hospitality and consulting business, is known for his unique take on mixology. He features familiar flavors from some of his favorite foods to concoct incredible cocktail experiences – like the Cinnamon Bourbon Bagel (that’s Maker’s Mark with muddled raisins and a cinnamon simple syrup topped with egg whites and cream) to The Perfect Slice, a savory cocktail made with Tres Agaves Tequila infused with basil added to a puree of fresh yellow heirloom tomatoes, olive oil (for a bit of thickness) and crushed red pepper, topped with a smattering of prosciutto jerky, settling on your tastebuds like a taste of NYC pizza, with a kick.

For this event he’s developed six special drink flavors for the Schmooze & Booze crowd, boxed and ready for the alcohol base of your choice, so you can shake up the perfect cocktail or mocktail at home. Everything else you need is in the box, including keepsake shaker and stirers, a $100 value.

Michaelson says that while there’s nothing like the feeling of community that comes with the annual fundraising soiree, this unusual socially-distanced cocktail hour is a new way to enjoy the company of friends in the comfort and safety of your own home.

There are just a few boxes still available. To join the party, email Michaelson at smichael@cch.com for all the details.

Tickets for the event are $150 per household and include a mixology box and a Zoom link.