May 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 603 positive results with 39 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, May 6, 2022, DHHS announced 603 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, May 5. Today’s results include 429 people who tested positive by PCR test and 174 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 52 new cases from Wednesday, May 4 (35 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 591. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,962 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 58% being female and 42% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (133), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (97), Strafford (75), Merrimack (70), Grafton (45), Cheshire (39), Sullivan (32), Carroll (26), Belknap (19), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (39) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-six new cases.

There are 23 people hospitalized in NH for COVID-19 treatment. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 313,288 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 6, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 313,288 Recovered 306,839 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,487 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,962 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 23

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.