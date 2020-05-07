May 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 108 new positive results with 34 in Manchester; 19 new deaths

CONCORD, NH — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, DHHS announced 108 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,740 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55 percent being female and 45 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (27), Rockingham (18), Merrimack (7), Strafford (5), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Twelve new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 307 (11 percent) of 2,740 cases. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female and 2 males from Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 females and 1 male from Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

6 females and 6 males from Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

The following list of institutional outbreaks is updated to incorporate the deaths announced today:

Facility Deaths Aurora Assisted Living Derry 7 Bedford Falls 2 Bellamy Fields Dover 10 Birch Hill 4 Crestwood Center Milford 5 Crotched Mountain (no longer active) 1 Easterseals – Manchester 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester 1 Hanover Hill Manchester 19 Huntington Nashua 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (no longer active) 1 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin 4 Pleasant Valley Derry 10 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 0 Salem Woods 10 Salemhaven 3 Total 84

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 6, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 2,740 Recovered 1,110 (41%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 111 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,519 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 307 (11%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 113 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 26,066 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 11,174 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 345 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,900

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 4/29 4/30 5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 5/5 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 304 401 319 281 276 105 279 281 LabCorp 285 516 803 417 270 59 558 415 Quest Diagnostics 182 216 231 214 211 99 228 197 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 90 125 127 43 123 25 22 79 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 157 166 129 126 56 132 n/a** 109 Other Laboratory* 40 27 42 13 26 32 31 30 Total 1058 1451 1651 1094 962 452 1118 1112

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.