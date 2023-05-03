May 6: All new, all different Free Comic Book Day at Double Midnight

MANCHESTER, NH – Double Midnight Comics of Manchester is excited to be hosting their first Free Comic Book Day event at their new location 252 Willow St. at The Factory on Willow, all day Saturday, May 6th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The upgraded event will feature a FREE comic con with artists and vendors, a costume contest, lightsaber training, food trucks, movie cars, a video game truck, live music, a scavenger hunt and more! Free Comic Book Day will be happening all over The Factory Campus and there will be plenty to see and do!

“We’re very excited for our first Free Comic Book Day at The Factory. When we were looking around for a new location we fell in love with the amenities of the building and the sense of community. We could see where we could take this event and future events to make something truly unique and exciting for the city!” said co-owner Chris Proulx.

Special guest artists in attendance at the Free Comic Con include artists Craig Rousseau (Batman, Hellboy), Joe Schmalke (Electric Black, Seven Years in Darkness), Bob Tkaick (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Emily Drouin organizer of Kids Con New England.

Food Trucks in attendance include 603 Smokin Que, The Walking Gourmet and the Sleazy Vegan all of whom will be on the North Lot of the building next to the new Manchester Distillery!

Attendees in costume are encouraged to have their picture taken for the costume contest for a chance to win prizes including passes to September’s Granite State Comicon!

There will be door prizes for the first 100 people in line, there will be raffles and a storewide sale!

Double Midnight Comics is also hosting a small event at their Concord location – 341 Loudon Road. Billed as the “Double Midnight Free Comic Book Day Open House” the Concord event is much easier for attendees to navigate if they aren’t comfortable with large crowds.

ABOUT DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS

Double Midnight Comics was founded by brothers Chris & Scott Proulx along with their friend Brett Parker. Lifelong comic book fans the Double Midnight founders set out to create a different kind of comic book store where everyone was welcome.They opened the first Double Midnight Comics in Manchester in July of 2002, in 2014 they opened their second location in Concord NH. In January of 2023 Double Midnight Comics moved from their Valley Street location to the recently renovated Factory on Willow giving them more space for merchandise and weekly gaming events! In their 20 years in business Double Midnight Comics has won numerous awards from New Hampshire Magazine, The Hippo Press and the Union Leader. Double Midnight has also been nominated several times for the Will Eisner Spirit of Retailing Award.

For more information visit www.dmcomics.com, Facebook.com/dmcomics or contact Chris Proulx at 603-540-2381 or chris@dmcomics.com.