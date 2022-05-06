May 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 539 positive results with 39 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 5, 2022, DHHS announced 539 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, May 4. Today’s results include 372 people who tested positive by PCR test and 167 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 26 new cases from Tuesday, May 3 (16 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 585. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,808 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (82), Strafford (78), Merrimack (51), Grafton (50), Cheshire (34), Belknap (25), Sullivan (16), Carroll (15), and Coos (9) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (41) and Manchester (39). The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.

There are 25 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 312,679 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 5, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 312,679 Recovered 306,384 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,487 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,808 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 25

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.