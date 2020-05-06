May 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 50 new positive cases with 16 in Manchester; 6 new deaths

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, DHHS announced 50 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,636 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The number of tests reported today is lower due to specimens collected during Saturday or Sunday, when healthcare providers typically see fewer patients. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (11), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (5), Strafford (5) Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1) and counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Nine new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 295 (11 percent) of 2,636 cases. Three of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. DHHS has also announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

• One female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older

• One male resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or less

• Two female residents of Rockingham County, who were 60 years of age older

• One male resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age older

• One female resident of Strafford County, who was 60 years of age or older