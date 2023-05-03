May 5: Institute of Art and Design annual BFS senior exhibition

Opening Reception

Friday, May 5, 2023

Toast at 4:30 p.m. in French Hall

Reception from 5–7 p.m. in both galleries

Gallery Locations

French Hall Gallery, 148 Concord St., Manchester, NH

Roger Williams Gallery, 77 Amherst St., Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH – The Annual Institute of Art & Design at New England College BFA Exhibition features work by seniors who have navigated the numerous changes and hurdles that were presented by the pandemic, in addition to the traditional rigors of the classroom. The graduates have worked closely alongside faculty in their respective disciplines and have each created a cohesive body of work.

To showcase these efforts, each student will have a dedicated section in one of galleries to display chosen pieces from their senior project in a professional setting.