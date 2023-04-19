May 5 Cinco De Mayo Detox/Retox in Nashua for a good cause

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, NH – On May 5 Leadership Greater Nashua invites the community to refresh and rejuvenate for a worthy cause. Join a Spenga Glow session to benefit Family Promise of Southern NH, an organization that serves homeless families in New Hampshire.

Leadership Greater Nashua’s class of 2023 has planned the event help raise funds for a recreation area for the Nashua outreach.

Spenga Glow sessions include 20 minutes of spin cycling, 20 minutes of strength exercises and 20 minutes of yoga in Spenga’s blacklight glow studio located at 493 Amherst St., in Nashua.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. on May 5, 2023, and the suggested donation to participate is 30$ (cash or check).