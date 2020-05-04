May 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 72 new positive cases, with 22 in Manchester

CONCORD, NH — On Monday, May 4, 2020, DHHS announced 72 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,588 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48 percent being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Merrimack (5), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Carroll (1) and counties, and in the cities of Manchester (22) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 286 (11 percent) of 2,588 cases. Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

NH Persons with COVID-191 2,588 Recovered 1,019 (39%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 86 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,483 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 286 (11%) Current Hospitalizations2 111 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories3 24,282 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 10,519 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL4 79 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,925

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 4/27 4/28 4/29 4/30 5/1 5/2 5/3 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 449 279 304 401 319 281 276 330 LabCorp 114 29 285 516 803 417 270 348 Quest Diagnostics 113 97 182 216 231 214 211 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 17 48 90 125 127 43 123 82 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 78 135 157 166 129 126 n/a** 113 Other Laboratory* 51 19 40 27 42 13 26 31 Total 822 607 1058 1451 1651 1094 906 1084

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.