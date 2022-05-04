May 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 559 positive results with 50 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, DHHS announced 559 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, May 3. Today’s results include 361 people who tested positive by PCR test and 198 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 24 new cases from Monday, May 2 (10 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 536. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,483 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 61% being female and 39% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (120), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (81), Grafton (60), Merrimack (51), Strafford (48), Belknap (32), Cheshire (28), Carroll (22), Sullivan (19), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (50) and Nashua (41). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are 21 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 312,161 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 4, 2022, 9 a.m.)