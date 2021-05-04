May 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 252 positive results with 32 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, DHHS announced 252 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 135 people who tested positive by PCR test and 117 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,898 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (65), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (31), Merrimack (24), Strafford (18), Coos (12), Belknap (11), Grafton (11), Sullivan (6), Carroll (5), and Cheshire (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (10). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently travelled.

There are currently 85 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 95,714 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 4, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 95,714 Recovered 92,509 (97%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,307 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,898 Current Hospitalizations 85

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Age and Sex of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Population Group Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 667,013 49.1% 100.0% 408,904 30.1% Sex Female 685,918 50.4% 53.7% 357,983 52.2% 56.3% 230,289 33.6% Male 673,793 49.6% 45.2% 301,212 44.7% 42.4% 173,422 25.7% Unknown n/a n/a 1.2% 7,818 n/a 1.3% 5,193 n/a Age Group (in years) 0 – 15 222,965 16.4% 0% 0 0% 0% 0 0% 16 – 29 243,374 17.9% 13.1% 87,056 35.8% 7.0% 28,749 11.8% 30 – 39 166,811 12.3% 12.0% 80,322 48.2% 8.6% 35,293 21.2% 40 – 49 161,333 11.9% 13.3% 88,637 54.9% 13.0% 53,004 32.9% 50 – 64 311,364 22.9% 31.0% 206,818 66.4% 31.3% 127,793 41.0% 65 – 74 152,669 11.2% 19.5% 130,251 85.3% 25.8% 105,542 69.1% 75+ 101,195 7.4% 11.1% 73,929 73.1% 14.3% 58,523 57.8%

Race/Ethnicity Identified COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients

Race/Ethnicity is known for 94% of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Race/Ethnicity Estimated NH Population Size4 Proportion of Population Received 1 Dose Received 2 Doses Proportion of Dose 1 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage Proportion of Dose 2 Persons Estimated Vaccine Coverage White2 1,220,437 89.8% 84.5% 563,571 46.2% 86.1% 352,067 28.8% Hispanic/Latino1 54,589 4.0% 2.4% 15,979 29.3% 1.8% 7,366 13.5% Black or African American2 20,054 1.5% 0.8% 5,529 27.6% 0.6% 2,458 12.3% Asian2 39,797 2.9% 3.2% 21,019 52.8% 2.1% 8,573 21.5% Other3 24,834 1.8% Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Unknown / Not Reported n/a n/a Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Ω Total 1,359,711 100.0% 100.0% 667,013 49.1% 100.0% 408,904 30.1%

1 Hispanic/Latino includes people of any race.

2 All other races are non-Hispanic/Latino or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity unknown.

3 Other includes non-Hispanic: American Indian/Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races.

4 Census Bureau Population Estimates 7/1/19 from https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-state-detail.html

Data represent persons vaccinated at NH vaccination sites, excluding federally allocated vaccine doses (n=70,234), through May 2nd, 2021 and entered into the New Hampshire Immunization Information System.

Ω Data are temporarily unavailable due to a technical issue.

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 175,230 150,561 148,750 700 80,278 67,772 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 54,015 51,675 49,052 0 26,575 22,477 State-managed fixed sites 643,666 670,553 643,424 5,716 380,008 257,700 Regional public health network mobile sites 146,335 108,252 101,064 5,402 56,471 39,191 Retail Pharmacy** 269,800 283,538 134,114 7,657 90,848 35,609 Outpatient Healthcare Locations 11,050 7,000 6,624 672 5,357 595 Supersites 38,620 38,384 38,224 22,326 9,607 6,291 Other 26,453 11,515 12,079 319 8,521 3,239 Total 1,365,169 1,321,478 1,133,331 42,792 657,665 432,874

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

**Retail Pharmacy: Includes doses allocated to the State of NH that were distributed to a Pharmacy in addition to doses allocated directly from the federal government to the federal retail pharmacy partnership program.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 1-dose Vaccine4 Doses 2-dose Vaccine5 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 1,274 1,298 80 624 594 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 8,413 8,901 62 4,692 4,147 Catholic Medical Center 4,565 4,803 120 2,397 2,286 Cheshire Medical Center 2,765 2,633 0 1,321 1,312 Concord Hospital 5,226 5,385 20 2,754 2,611 Cottage Hospital 402 432 0 224 208 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,860 0 2,976 2,884 Encompass Health 255 274 0 146 128 Exeter Hospital 3,833 4,235 0 2,143 2,092 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,436 0 738 698 Hampstead Hospital 7,405 7,352 0 4,381 2,971 Huggins Hospital 10,575 9,580 5 5,877 3,698 Littleton Regional Hospital 17,272 15,625 0 7,799 7,826 Lakes Region General Hospital 12,569 13,081 0 7,633 5,448 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 19,423 20,200 135 11,132 8,933 Memorial Hospital 16,201 14,878 9 8,136 6,733 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,085 1,021 3 525 493 New London Hospital 1,045 931 11 500 420 New Hampshire Hospital 970 1,043 0 547 496 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,436 1,341 0 707 634 Parkland Medical Center 1,170 1,159 0 584 575 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 3,139 3,366 78 1,712 1,576 Southern NH Medical Center 3,377 3,468 0 1,823 1,645 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 721 0 372 349 St. Joseph Hospital 3,577 3,327 122 1,673 1,532 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 4,937 3,465 42 1,867 1,556 Valley Regional Hospital 546 556 5 287 264 Weeks Medical Center 6,220 6,715 6 3,826 2,883 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,396 5,664 2 2,882 2,780 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 97,532 120,334 1,962 72,928 45,444 State of NH- Carroll County (closed Feb 2021) 2,460 1,521 0 1,182 339 State of NH- Central NH 25,798 21,641 0 13,379 8,262 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 60,342 59,650 79 34,302 25,269 State of NH- Greater Nashua 80,055 71,089 439 41,945 28,705 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 28,292 22,474 0 13,616 8,858 State of NH- Manchester 77,428 69,390 0 40,471 28,919 State of NH- North Country (closed Feb 2021) 1,580 748 0 595 153 State of NH- Seacoast 80,687 73,417 1,910 41,152 30,355 State of NH- South Central 93,372 88,452 1,325 49,878 37,249 State of NH- Strafford County 64,255 57,861 0 36,494 21,367 State of NH- Upper Valley 25,161 26,493 0 15,486 11,007 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 33,591 30,354 1 18,580 11,773 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 7,425 6,331 2,517 2,261 1,553 Carroll County RPHN 3,027 4,116 294 2,065 1,757 Central NH RPHN 7,306 7,459 0 3,879 3,580 Greater Manchester RPHN 13,521 10,899 467 6,035 4,397 Greater Nashua RPHN 17,072 15,126 609 8,668 5,849 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 2,096 1,624 35 833 756 North Country RPHN 4,756 4,513 99 2,387 2,027 Seacoast RPHN 10,283 10,143 15 5,893 4,235 South Central RPHN 7,004 7,120 31 3,724 3,365 Strafford County RPHN 21,982 20,386 361 13,997 6,028 Upper Valley RPHN 9,142 8,472 916 4,135 3,421 Winnipesaukee RPHN 4,638 4,875 58 2,594 2,223 Supersites NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 6 – 8 11,480 11,429 11,429 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – March 27 – 28 9,210 9,560 0 9,512 48 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 10-11 11,280 10,897 10,897 0 0 NH Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH – April 24 6,414 6,338 0 95 6,243

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

4 Includes the single-dose Janssen Biotech vaccine.

5 Includes the 2-dose Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through May 2nd, 2021.

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Feb. 8, 2021 Male Hillsborough 50 – 59 Week of Mar. 15, 2021 Female Rockingham 60+

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.