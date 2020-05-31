May 31 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 106 positive cases with 28 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 31, 2020, DHHS announced 106 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,651 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (42), Rockingham (13), Merrimack (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (16). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 451(10 percent) of 4,651 cases. One of the new cases has no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 31, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,651 Recovered 2,948 (63%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 245 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,458 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 451 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 96 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 72,456 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 11,838 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 25,498 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,661 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,000

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 561 768 866 404 665 273 571 587 LabCorp 211 175 99 281 385 151 449 250 Quest Diagnostics 257 616 906 607 736 353 688 595 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 191 72 66 86 188 238 403 178 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 26 138 178 184 261 21 n/a** 135 Other Laboratory* 9 38 11 9 39 45 27 25 Total 1,255 1,807 2,126 1,571 2,274 1,081 2,138 1,750 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 Daily Average LabCorp 12 0 0 2 58 30 40 20 Quest Diagnostics 224 236 232 305 302 225 279 258 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center n/a n/a n/a 1 13 13 22 12 Other Laboratory* 8 5 0 1 6 28 29 11 Total 244 241 232 309 379 296 370 296

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.