May 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 55 new positive cases with 13 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, May 30, 2020, DHHS announced 55 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,545 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60 percent being female and 40 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (7), Rockingham (7), Belknap (2), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Nine new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 449 (10 percent) of 4,545 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated May 30, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,545 Recovered 2,940 (65%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 242 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,363 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 449 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 107 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 70,280 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 11,468 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 24,550 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,208 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 894 561 768 866 404 665 273 633 LabCorp 241 211 175 99 281 385 151 220 Quest Diagnostics 495 257 616 906 607 736 353 567 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 165 191 72 66 86 188 238 144 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 80 26 138 178 184 261 n/a** 145 Other Laboratory* 16 9 38 11 9 39 45 24 Total 1,891 1,255 1,807 2,126 1,571 2,274 1,060 1,712 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Daily Average LabCorp 37 12 0 0 2 58 30 20 Quest Diagnostics 435 224 236 232 305 302 225 280 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 13 13 9 Other Laboratory* 7 8 5 0 1 6 28 8 Total 479 244 241 232 309 379 296 311

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not

already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.