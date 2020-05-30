May 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 55 new positive cases with 13 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

Saturday, May 30, 2020 NH Department of Transportation COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
For interactive version of cumulative case map click here.

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, May 30, 2020, DHHS announced 55 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,545 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 60 percent being female and 40 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Merrimack (7), Rockingham (7), Belknap (2), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (13) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Nine new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 449 (10 percent) of 4,545 cases. Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

  • 2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
For interactive map of current cases click here.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report
(data updated May 30, 2020, 9:00 AM)

 

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,545
Recovered 2,940 (65%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 242 (5%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,363
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 449 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 107
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 70,280
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 11,468
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 24,550
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,208
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 894 561 768 866 404 665 273 633
LabCorp 241 211 175 99 281 385 151 220
Quest Diagnostics 495 257 616 906 607 736 353 567
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 165 191 72 66 86 188 238 144
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 80 26 138 178 184 261 n/a** 145
Other Laboratory* 16 9 38 11 9 39 45 24
Total 1,891 1,255 1,807 2,126 1,571 2,274 1,060 1,712
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 5/23 5/24 5/25 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 Daily Average
LabCorp 37 12 0 0 2 58 30 20
Quest Diagnostics 435 224 236 232 305 302 225 280
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center n/a n/a n/a n/a 1 13 13 9
Other Laboratory* 7 8 5 0 1 6 28 8
Total 479 244 241 232 309 379 296 311

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not

already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.