May 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 48 positive results with 2 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 30, 2021, DHHS announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 35 people who tested positive by PCR test and 13 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 476 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 64% being female and 36% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (10), Coos (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (6), Belknap (4), Grafton (4), Rockingham (3), Carroll (2), Cheshire (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the city of Manchester (2). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 40 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,726 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,726 Recovered 96,897 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,353 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 476 Current Hospitalizations 40

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.