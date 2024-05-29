May 30-June 2 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, MAY 30th
- Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- John Chouinard / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm
- Stephen DeCuire / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm
- Mikey G / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Pat Foley / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Rob Benton / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Rich Wallace / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm
- Empty Halls, May We Meet Again, Mini Luv, and more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, MAY 31st
- Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Kat Ivy / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Bella Perrotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Wood, Wind, & Whiskey / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrea Paquin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Mugshot / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Souled Our Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Mariah Rose / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Fox & the Flamingos / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 1st
- Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Dalton Sayball / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- M & D / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Colin Hart / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 7pm
- Tom Boisse / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub (Nashua) / 8pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Evil Empire (RATM Tribute), Inverter / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Craig Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Category 5 / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 2nd
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Doug Mitchell / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Johnny Angel / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jamie Huges Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
- Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
FRIDAY, MAY 31st
42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 23 – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKEND!
Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
FNC: BRIAN GLOWACKI and FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Brian Glowacki’s comedy feels like home. His playful style and originality have quickly taken him from a small town class clown to a nationwide crowd favorite. Brian’s likability on stage paired with sharp observations on life have quickly catapulted him into view as one of the nation’s premier emerging talents.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BELLA’S BARTOK / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Live your fantasy and embrace the stranger side of life with Bella’s Bartok. A band known for raucous theatrical performances and an outspoken political message of finding hope in a world beset by cruel uncertainty. With utter joy, they seamlessly blend a rich cacophony of sound and soul into their music with influences ranging from Punk to Folk and Pop to Americana. Let your freak flag fly high, fiercely and free, throw your societal inhibitions to the wayside and seek comfort in the warm sonic embrace of Bella’s Bartok. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has won the heart of America through his Vegas residency, network television appearances and non-stop touring. For the past five years, Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, with over 250 shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.
www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
SATURDAY, JUNE 1st
BEATLEJUICE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
For over 24 yrs. Beatlejuice has been faithfully reproducing some of the greatest Beatles songs ever written, covering every era of the Beatles catalog and onto the solo careers of the boys from Liverpool.
They use a cast of vocalists and arrangements that match the original recordings of the Fab Four note-for-note. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through June 16th – DIRECT/x
Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case!🔍Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord, NH?
The case of who murdered Mr. Boddy has gone cold, with the murderer still at large. The furniture from Tudor Mansion has been auctioned off & scattered throughout downtown Concord. Now, you’re on the case to find the pieces that might hold the key to the identity of Mr. Boddy’s murderer. Get ready to search for these long-lost antiques from the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.) to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, & with WHAT! The recovered artifacts are still exactly as they were the evening Boddy Black was murdered all those years ago. The Butlers will welcome the detectives, hopeful that the players will discover once & for all who amongst us is the killer. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SWING DANCE NIGHT – NH JAZZ ORCHESTRA / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Join us to dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SUNDAY, JUNE 2nd
GRANITE STATE RINGERS / Spotlight Room at The Palace (Manchester) / 3pm – DIRECT/x
In February 2007, Joan Fossum and Mary Divers organized the Granite State Ringers (GSR), New Hampshire’s only elite handbell choir. Their vision was to offer committed handbell musicians the opportunity to learn and perform challenging music for audiences all over New Hampshire. Since then, GSR has expanded its mission to include offering education programs for youth and adults and using its talents to support local and international groups in need, from the NH Food Bank to the Ukrainian Red Cross. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
UPCOMING EVENTS
SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x
Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
