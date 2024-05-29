May 30-June 2 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 30th

Chris Perkins / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Stephen DeCuire / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Mikey G / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rob Benton / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Rich Wallace / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Empty Halls, May We Meet Again, Mini Luv, and more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MAY 31st

Sam Hammerman / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Kat Ivy / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Wood, Wind, & Whiskey / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Mugshot / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Souled Our Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Mariah Rose / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Fox & the Flamingos / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 1st

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dalton Sayball / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

M & D / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Colin Hart / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 7pm

Tom Boisse / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub (Nashua) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Evil Empire (RATM Tribute), Inverter / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Craig Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Category 5 / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 2nd

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Doug Mitchell / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Johnny Angel / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Jamie Huges Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

FRIDAY, MAY 31st

42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 23 – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKEND!

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC: BRIAN GLOWACKI and FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Brian Glowacki’s comedy feels like home. His playful style and originality have quickly taken him from a small town class clown to a nationwide crowd favorite. Brian’s likability on stage paired with sharp observations on life have quickly catapulted him into view as one of the nation’s premier emerging talents.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BELLA’S BARTOK / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Live your fantasy and embrace the stranger side of life with Bella’s Bartok. A band known for raucous theatrical performances and an outspoken political message of finding hope in a world beset by cruel uncertainty. With utter joy, they seamlessly blend a rich cacophony of sound and soul into their music with influences ranging from Punk to Folk and Pop to Americana. Let your freak flag fly high, fiercely and free, throw your societal inhibitions to the wayside and seek comfort in the warm sonic embrace of Bella’s Bartok. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

PIFF THE MAGIC DRAGON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Since breaking out on America’s Got Talent in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has won the heart of America through his Vegas residency, network television appearances and non-stop touring. For the past five years, Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, with over 250 shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.

www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SATURDAY, JUNE 1st

BEATLEJUICE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

For over 24 yrs. Beatlejuice has been faithfully reproducing some of the greatest Beatles songs ever written, covering every era of the Beatles catalog and onto the solo careers of the boys from Liverpool.

They use a cast of vocalists and arrangements that match the original recordings of the Fab Four note-for-note. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through June 16th – DIRECT/x

Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case!🔍Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord, NH?

The case of who murdered Mr. Boddy has gone cold, with the murderer still at large. The furniture from Tudor Mansion has been auctioned off & scattered throughout downtown Concord. Now, you’re on the case to find the pieces that might hold the key to the identity of Mr. Boddy’s murderer. Get ready to search for these long-lost antiques from the iconic rooms in Tudor Mansion (the Library, the Billiard Room, the Ballroom, etc.) to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, & with WHAT! The recovered artifacts are still exactly as they were the evening Boddy Black was murdered all those years ago. The Butlers will welcome the detectives, hopeful that the players will discover once & for all who amongst us is the killer. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SWING DANCE NIGHT – NH JAZZ ORCHESTRA / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Join us to dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, JUNE 2nd

GRANITE STATE RINGERS / Spotlight Room at The Palace (Manchester) / 3pm – DIRECT/x

In February 2007, Joan Fossum and Mary Divers organized the Granite State Ringers (GSR), New Hampshire’s only elite handbell choir. Their vision was to offer committed handbell musicians the opportunity to learn and perform challenging music for audiences all over New Hampshire. Since then, GSR has expanded its mission to include offering education programs for youth and adults and using its talents to support local and international groups in need, from the NH Food Bank to the Ukrainian Red Cross. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS

SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x

Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!