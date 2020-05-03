May 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 90 new positive results with 18 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH — On Sunday, May 3, 2020, DHHS announced 90 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 2,518 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (32), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Strafford (6), Merrimack (3), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (12). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

Five new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 282 (11 percent) of 2,518 cases. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One female resident of Hillsborough County, who was 60 years of age or older

One male resident of Rockingham County, who was 60 years of age older

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 2,518 Recovered 1,017 (40%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 86 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,415 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 282 (11%) Current Hospitalizations (see 2 below) 110 Persons Tested Negative at Selected Laboratories (see 3 below) 28,318 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 10,371 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 4 below) 244 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,850

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as reported by hospitals.

3 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity

4 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 4/26 4/27 4/28 4/29 4/30 5/1 5/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 388 449 279 304 401 319 281 346 LabCorp 297 114 29 285 516 803 417 351 Quest Diagnostics 187 113 97 182 216 231 214 177 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 36 17 48 90 125 127 43 69 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 36 78 135 157 166 129 n/a** 100 Other Laboratory* 38 51 19 40 27 42 13 33 Total 982 822 607 1058 1451 1651 968 1077

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

** Not available at the time of this report.