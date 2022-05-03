May 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 512 positive results with 63 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, DHHS announced 512 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, May 2. Today’s results include 222 people who tested positive by PCR test and 290 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 1 new case from Friday, April 29 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 412; and an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, May 1 (1 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 279. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,128 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (101), Grafton (96), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (75), Merrimack (46), Strafford (30), Cheshire (16), Belknap (10), Carroll (10), Sullivan (7), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (63) and Nashua (33). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are 26 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 311,625 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 3, 2022, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 311,625 Recovered 306,011 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 2,486 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,128 Current Hospitalizations Treated for COVID-19 26

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of April 27th, 2020 Male Rockingham 80+ Week of December 7th 2020 Female Grafton 80+ Week of December 14th 2020 Male Hillsborough 70-79 Week of August 23rd 2021 Female Belknap 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview. For additional hospitalization data, please visit the New Hampshire Hospital Association’s COVID-19 information page at https://nhha.org/index.php/whats-new/1545-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-outbreak.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.