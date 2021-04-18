May 3: Basic Genealogy workshop with Eric Migdal

The nuts and bolts of discovering your roots: A session on Basic Genealogy with Eric Migdal

Monday, May 3, 2021, 6 p.m.

The Manchester City Library invites you to learn more about genealogy as we learn how to make finding your family simple!

Eric Migdal started doing genealogical research in hopes of finding information on his biological family. He has trained with and is a member of the National Genealogical Society.

He will be joining us on Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m. via Zoom for his presentation on Basic Genealogy. He will break down the very complex process into basic steps for locating family, building family trees and analyzing DNA results.

A Q&A session will follow.

For questions, call Caitlin at 603-624-6550 x3320 or email cdionne@manchesternh.gov

Signup for this program is not required, but if you’d like a reminder email, you can sign up through our library calendar! You’ll also receive an email with the Zoom meeting link! Visit www.manchesterlibrary.org and click on “Upcoming Events” to view the library calendar. Or copy and paste the link below into your browser.

https://www.libraryinsight.com/eventdetails.asp?jx=i1&lmx=%CF%60c+%AE%AEr&v=3

Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96961686714?pwd=b3dMNlFGUmJCZmJLeWRSd1FtTzV0dz09

Meeting ID: 969 6168 6714

Password: 222363

Call-in Number: 301-715-8592