May 3-8: Spring Cleaning Sale and community fundraiser at Studio 550 Art Center 

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 Art Center is hosting a “Spring Cleaning Sale” of pottery, stained glass, and plants. They will also be selling pottery to raise funds for Families in Transition-New Horizons and the Clay for Kids Scholarship.

All other sales go to the hardworking makers. Help them clear out the old work to make way for the new.

Bowls will be $15 each, with all bowl sales benefiting Families in Transition- New Horizons to fight hunger and homelessness in our community. These bowls would have been donated to the Empty Bowls Fundraising event. Even though the event didn’t happen this year due to COVID, the need is still strong.

COVID SAFETY: All guests must wear a face mask upon entering and sanitize hands before shopping. Please do not come shop if you have traveled recently or if you are not feeling well. We are happy to set up a Zoom call to show you the works for sale and pull pieces aside for you.