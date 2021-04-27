May 29: Step-up 5K to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

MERRIMACK, NH – Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County is inviting area runners and walkers to lace ‘em up for a good cause and join the second annual Step up 5K Run-Walk on Saturday, May 29 at Mine Falls Park in Nashua.

“We are excited to offer the community a healthy way to support a great cause,” said Jon Eriquezzo, President of Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County (MOWHC). “This event offers something for all ages and abilities at the race site, or virtually, as well as the opportunity for non-runners and walkers to help fuel our mission.”

The 2nd Annual Step-Up 5K Run-Walk for Meals on Wheels

Saturday, May 29,, 2021, at Mine Falls Park

7 Stadium Drive, Nashua (Stellos Stadium Entrance)

Check-In / 8 a.m.

Run-Walk/ 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/NH/ Nashua/SJCSmow5k

Eriquezzo added that the event also includes an option of a shorter walk (3k or 1.8 miles). And for those who prefer a virtual option, Meals on Wheels has that covered with a virtual race in which participants can log their miles anytime and anywhere between May 22nd and May 29th. All runners will get a swag bag and anyone who registers by April 28th will get a race t-shirt.

“We are so grateful to the many area businesses and organizations who have joined the cause as sponsors,” said Eriquezzo. “We can’t thank them enough for their amazing support!”

Step-Up Sponsors include: St. Joseph Hospital, Kiwanis Club of Hudson, TRIO Community Meals, Enterprise Bank, Bank of New Hampshire, Hannaford Supermarkets, Well Sense Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Granite Group Benefits, Melanson, Guyer & Son Roofing, Broad Street Planning, Eaton & Berube, Franklin Savings Bank, Control Air, We Share A Common Thread Foundation- Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, Service Credit Union, and Nashua Elks Lodge #720.

“Like many agencies which support the region’s social services safety net, we were profoundly impacted by the pandemic,” noted Eriquezzo. “Many of our clients in the best of times have limited social contacts. During COVID-19, we estimate that for as many as 60 percent of those we serve, our meal delivery driver was their only outside contact in a given week.”

“Beyond providing healthy meals, we seek to connect to those in need to other services, so those check-ins, even for a brief time, are vital to so many.”

Eriquezzo noted that all proceeds from the event will directly support older, homebound and disabled adults, enabling them to live safely at home. “Our goal is to never turn someone away,” he said. “This event will ensure that we can continue to meet current and future needs.”

To learn more about the event or to sign up, please visit: https://www.hcmow.org/ step-up-5k-run-walk

About Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

We began operations in 1977; in our first year, we provided 149,338 meals and wellness checks. Today, we provide approximately 430,000 meals and wellness checks, averaging 7,300 each week.

MOWHC is dedicated to promoting better physical, mental, and social well-being of older and other qualified adults. Providing nutritious meals, health education, opportunities for social interaction, and other related services helps improve the lives of those we serve.

Learn more at: https://www.hcmow.org/